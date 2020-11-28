Upcoming events
Dec. 1: Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Dec. 7: Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Dec. 24-25: Extension Office closed, Christmas
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time! The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15 2021.
The next Junior Leader meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 4-H building in Reynolds. We will be celebrating the season and playing some fun games. Youth grades 7-12 are eligible to join Junior Leaders.
Spotlight on 4-H
The Home Environment project has three possible exhibit categories: a furniture item and notebook, a design board (poster and notebook), or portfolio (notebook). It is suggested that participants choose a different option each year to show how their skills have grown.
For the furniture item, participants will exhibit a piece of furniture accompanied by a notebook explaining who, what, when, where, why, and how. Pictures are encouraged, but not required.
For the design board and notebook, a poster, displayed horizontally, will be exhibited. Options for exhibit can be floor plans with furniture that often include a theme.
The portfolio will be a notebook with samples of color schemes, wall treatments with explanations, or an energy-savings plan. This project aims to help youth demonstrate color, texture, and/or line and shape that would help complete a room.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.