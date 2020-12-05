Upcoming events
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time! The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15 2021.
The Extension Office will be closed Dec. 24-25 due to the Christmas holiday.
Spotlight on 4-H
The Communications project teaches 4-H members how to prepare and present information in front of a group.
Communication skills are some things that members will use throughout their schooling and their professional careers and lives.
This project is split by grade level, and those in grades 3-5 are eligible for participation at the county level only.
There are many different ways that youth can participate in the Communications project. The categories for participation include interactive demonstration (where the speaker interacts with the audience to do a task like how to make slime), demonstration (speakers demonstrate a step-by-step process of doing something), informative presentation (speakers presents on a topic related to a 4-H project, event, or activity), professional persuasive presentation, public speaking (can be on any topic related to 4-H), and illustrated talk (offered through the rabbit or poultry project).
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.