We are actively seeking new 4-H Club leaders. If you have a passion for working with youth and have been looking for a way to give back to the community, contact me for more information on how you can get involved with the White County 4-H program.
The next Junior Leader meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 4-H Building in Reynolds. Junior Leaders is open to youth in grades 7-12.
It’s time again for 4-H Enrollment. Beginning Oct. 1, youth and volunteers can enroll in White County 4-H using the 4HOnline system. The online enrollment window will be Oct. 1, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. 4-H youth, Mini 4-H, and adult volunteers will all use the 4HOnline system to enroll. If you need assistance with enrollment or do not have access to the online system, feel free to stop into the Purdue Extension White County office. We would be more than happy to assist you.
There is a $25 fee per child (maximum $75 per family), which pays for all Indiana 4-H program fees, as well as 4-H materials and manuals. There is no cost for Mini 4-H. Instructions for enrolling or re-enrolling in 4-H can be found on the Indiana 4-H webpage, the Purdue Extension White County webpage, and on the 4HOnline login page. Note that the 4HOnline program does not support Internet Explorer due to security concerns. Use Firefox, Google Chrome or Safari when using the 4HOnline program.
For more information about 4-H, projects, and events in White County or the 4-H program in general, visit the Purdue Extension White County webpage at www.extension.purdue.edu/white. You may also call or stop into the Purdue Extension White County office with any questions you may have. The office is located at 12 N. 25 East in Reynolds. The phone number is 219-984-5115. Office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We hope you all will join us for another great year in White County 4-H.