Events
Feb. 8 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 pm, Frontier Elementary School
Feb. 8 — West Point Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church
Feb. 22 — Liberty Township 4-H, 7 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse
Feb. 24 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
Save the date! Beef Weigh-in will be 8-10 a.m. March 13. This event will be optional in 2021, and will be for those who wish to participate in the Rate of Gain competition or need assistance tagging their animals.
We are excited to be able to start hosting more 4-H meetings in person this spring. We have missed seeing everyone and are looking forward to getting back to work in 2021. Be sure to be checking our Facebook page for the most up-to-date information on upcoming events.
Worried that you missed the 4-H Enrollment Deadline? Don’t fret! You are still able to enroll at https://v2.4honline.com. Books and paperwork should be ready for pick up at your February club meetings.