Calling all youth in grades 7-12. You are eligible to join our Junior Leaders program.
Junior Leaders is a program for our older 4-Hers to get more involved at the county level. Junior Leaders will meet other youth from across the county, become involved with community service, network, go on trips, and much more.
If you are interested in exploring the Junior Leader program, come to our first meeting Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building in Reynolds.
4-H Enrollment opens Oct. 1. Be sure to stay tuned for more information.
This fall, let’s take a dive into some of our 4-H projects. There are both county 4-H projects and state 4-H projects, where some of the projects are able to move on from the White County Fair.
More projects belong to the state category, but we have a large number of 4-H members participate in our county projects.
One of our most popular county projects is Farm, Construction, or Train Toy Scene. Members can exhibit one scene each year, and each level of competition has rules for display sizing, type of equipment, and scenery items.
Members get quite competitive with this project, and although there are similar items for each display, they all have unique qualities.
Farm Toy Scene projects exhibit a farm scene, and includes more aspects as the grade level increases.
Construction Toy Scenes show construction sites such as preparation equipment, roads, landscaping.
Train Toy Scene exhibits utilizes wooden, plastic, or small metal train sets with tracks and scenery items.
Members can get creative, but many often use similar materials to create their scenes. Coffee grounds and cat litter are two popular materials used.
Exhibits are judged based on artistic arrangement of exhibit, detail of exhibit, and realistic setting around toys.
For more information about the Farm, Construction, or Train Toy Scene project, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.