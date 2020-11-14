Upcoming events
Nov. 18: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 26-27: Thanksgiving Holiday, Extension Office closed
Dec. 1: Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
As we begin to start having 4-H Club meetings again, please be aware that there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place. These restrictions include wearing face coverings at meetings, using hand sanitizer, and frequent sanitation of surfaces. In order for us to continue having meetings, we all must be respectful of these guidelines.
Spotlight on 4-H
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The White County 4-H Program has three projects that involve Natural Resources: Forestry, Sport Fishing, and Wildlife.
All of these projects are state fair eligible.
The Forestry project primarily allows 4-H members to exhibit a poster based on an activity from the project book (list of options is in the 4-H Handbook) that helps them learn about trees, forests and ecosystems.
Lower levels begin by helping youth learn basic tree biology and higher levels help youth see how things are connected in a forest.
The Sportfishing project helps youth learn fishing skills, how to be responsible while fishing, and aquatic ecology. They will explore a topic and exhibit a poster.
The Wildlife project is for youth who enjoy learning about wildlife! In the lower levels, youth will learn about the different wildlife groups. Higher levels will explore wildlife-human interactions and possible careers within wildlife/conservation.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.