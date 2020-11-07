Upcoming events
Nov. 9: West Point Township Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
Nov. 10: Extension Annual Meeting, 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 11: Extension Office Closed, Veterans Day Holiday
Nov. 18: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
As we begin to start having 4-H Club meetings again, please be aware that there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place. These restrictions include wearing face coverings at meetings, using hand sanitizer, and frequent sanitation of surfaces. In order for us to continue having meetings, we all must be respectful of these guidelines.
The Purdue Extension Office-White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the White County 4-H Building, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
Additionally, Extension staff will be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker: Dr. Casey Mull, program leader for the Indiana 4-H program. He will be sharing some accomplishments from the past year, as well as his vision for the future of the Indiana 4-H program! Please RSVP to this event by calling the Extension Office at 219-984-5115.
Spotlight on 4-H
The Foods project is a popular one where youth can exhibit baked or preserved foods!
There are four levels within each section of the foods project. All baked food projects must include a recipe card.
Grades 3 and 4 bake cookies or muffins, grades 5 and 6 bake cakes or pretzels/biscuits, grades 7, 8, and 9 bake yeast breadsticks/rolls, yeast bread, or an invented healthy snack, and grades 10,11, and 12 bake single/double crust fruit pie, baked food product for a catered meal, or a baked food item for people with a modified diet (like diabetes, gluten-free, etc).
In the preserved foods section, youth in grades 3 and 4 will prepare frozen cookies or frozen berries, those in grades 5 and 6 will prepare an uncooked frozen mini pizza or a package of frozen vegetables, grades 7, 8, and 9 will prepare freezer jam, canned tomato product, or canned pickle product, and youth in grades 10, 11, or 12 will exhibit pressure canned vegetables, a frozen food entrée, or a jar of cooked jam or reduced-sugar fruit spread.
Preserved food projects must include a label with the name of product, date frozen, and quantity.
The Foods project provides a great opportunity to really learn important life skills such as measuring and correct nutrition/making healthy choices.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.