Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2021.
Applications for 2021 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/39619 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25.
The Extension Office will be closed Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021, for the New Year’s holiday.
We are hiring for our summer assistant. This position helps with all things 4-H. College students who are White County 4-H alums are strongly encouraged to apply. To apply, please email cover letter and resume to furrer@purdue.edu.
Thank you to all of our 4-H families, community members, and friends for a memorable year. This has been a difficult year, but we managed to make it through the 4-H Fair, and are gearing up for a great 2021.