Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2021.
Applications for 2021 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/39619 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25.
We are hiring for our summer assistant. This position helps with all things 4-H. College students who are White County 4-H alums are strongly encouraged to apply. To apply, please email cover letter and resume to furrer@purdue.edu.
Please check our White County 4-H Facebook page for the most updated schedule of 4-H Club meetings.