Upcoming events
Nov. 26-27: Thanksgiving Holiday, Extension Office closed
Dec. 1: Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Dec. 7: Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Dec. 24-25: Extension Office closed, Christmas
Updates
As we begin to start having 4-H Club meetings again, please be aware that there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place. These restrictions include wearing face coverings at meetings, using hand sanitizer, and frequent sanitation of surfaces. In order for us to continue having meetings, we all must be respectful of these guidelines.
Enrollment for 4-H is still open! Visit https://v2.4honline.com to enroll today!
Spotlight on 4-H
The photography project allows 4-H members to showcase some of their most treasured memories.
All images are to be taken by the member and must have been taken since the most recent fair (in the case of this year, after July 18, 2019). All photo exhibits are to be displayed either on a background board or mounted on a standard salon mount, depending on the grade level and class.
Level 1, which includes grades 3-5, has both Black & White (Capturing Memories) and Color Prints (Experiences in Color).
Level 2, grades 6-8, includes Black & White (Photography is Fun), Color (Adventures in Color), Color/Black & White/Creative Salon.
Level 3, grades 9-12, includes Color/Black & White Prints, and Color/Black & White. Creative Salon Prints.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.