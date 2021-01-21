Events
Jan. 25 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse
Jan. 27 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Junior Leaders meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Feb. 2 — Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Feb. 3 — Ag Association, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
Applications for 2021 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/39619 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, over $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25.
We are hiring for our summer assistant. This position helps with all things 4-H. College students who are White County 4-H alums are strongly encouraged to apply. To apply, email cover letter and resume to furrer@purdue.edu.
Please check our White County 4-H Facebook page for the most updated schedule of 4-H Club meetings.
Why Join 4-H?
Why should you enroll your child in 4-H? Endless opportunities to grow.
In 4-H, we grow leaders by allowing them to learn by doing. Youth complete projects in many different interest areas such as science, health, agriculture and civic engagement.
Youth are guided by adult mentors and are encouraged to take leadership roles. One size does not fit all youth in the 4-H program, and that’s what makes it so great. There is something for everyone.
From the traditional agriculture projects like livestock, crops and tractor driving to new initiatives focused on computer science/robotics, social and emotional well-being, and community action, 4-H has a variety of areas that encourage youth to get involved.
Not only does 4-H help youth develop their communication, leadership and life skills, there are opportunities to participate in trips with youth from across Indiana and the country, earn scholarships to help with increasing costs of college, and meet new (potentially lifelong) friends.
If these aren’t enough reasons, ask your friends and neighbors if they were in 4-H. Chances are, they may have been. With 6 million youth enrolled nationally and a strong alumni base of over 10 million, the power of the 4-H program is undeniable.
If you would like to learn more about the White County 4-H program, please contact me at the Extension Office (219-984-5115) or by email (furrer@purdue.edu).
Happy enrollment!