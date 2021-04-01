Events
April 5 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
April 5 — Auction Committee at 6:30 p.m. South End.
April 6 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
April 6 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds.
April 7 — Ag Association, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Don’t forget that you are showing livestock at the 2021 White County Fair or the 2021 Indiana State Fair that you must complete the YQCA training. We have sessions scheduled for April 2 at 9:30 a.m., April 21 at 6:15 p.m., and May 11 at 6:15 p.m.
All sessions will be in the 4-H Building in Reynolds. Pre-registration is required. Register online at yqca.org.
There are coupon codes available in the Extension Office which make the in-person training free.
Become a 4-H Volunteer
Do you love to work with youth? Have a special area of interest? Explore becoming a 4-H volunteer with the White County 4-H program.
Our volunteers have a meaningful impact on our youth, and can serve as mentors, leaders and contacts in one or multiple project areas.
Now is the perfect time to share your passion and learn more about what it takes to become a 4-H volunteer. The 4-H program runs almost completely on volunteers, and nothing we do would be possible without them.
Contact me, 4-H educator, to learn more about how to become a 4-H volunteer. Email furrer@purdue.edu, call 219-984-5115, or visit extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36919.