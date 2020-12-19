Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2021.
The Extension Office will be closed Dec. 24-25 due to the Christmas holiday.
We are hiring for our summer assistant. This position helps with all things 4-H. College students who are White County 4-H alums are strongly encouraged to apply. To apply, please email cover letter and resume to furrer@purdue.edu.
Spotlight on 4-H
The woodworking project could be a way for 4-H members to make some great handmade Christmas presents, although I figure that most members like to show off their work by keeping their awesome projects.
Participants in this project can exhibit a piece they have made or a poster that has been covered in their manual.
This project is split up into four levels, with each one requiring participants to demonstrate at least techniques corresponding to their level, which are outlined in the Indiana 4-H Woodworking Tools, Techniques, and Skills Chart.
A few examples of skills that are seen in this project include use of a band saw, scroll saw, dovetail joints, screws, varnishing, bevels, and many more.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.