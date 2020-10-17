Upcoming events
Oct. 28: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 2: Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 3: 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 4: Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 11: Extension Office Closed, Veterans Day Holiday
Nov. 18: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
As we begin to start having 4-H Club meetings again, please be aware that there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place. These restrictions include wearing face coverings at meetings, using hand sanitizer, and frequent sanitation of surfaces. In order for us to continue having meetings, we all must be respectful of these guidelines.
4-H Enrollment has just begun and we are excited for the new program year! There is a $25 fee per child (maximum $75 per family), which pays for all Indiana 4-H program fees, as well as 4-H materials and manuals. There is no cost for Mini 4-H. Instructions for enrolling or re-enrolling in 4-H can be found on the Indiana 4-H webpage, the Purdue Extension — White County webpage, and on the 4HOnline login page. Please visit www.v2.4honline.com to register!
For more information about 4-H, projects, and events in White County or the 4-H program in general, please visit the Purdue Extension-White County webpage at www.extension.purdue.edu/white. You may also call or stop at the office with any questions you may have. The office is located at 12 N. 25 East in Reynolds. The phone number is 219-984-5115. Office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We hope you all will join us for another great year in White County 4-H!
Spotlight on 4-H
Halloween is right around the corner, so let’s talk about a project that features some creepy crawlies, better known as INSECTS!
The entomology project allows youth to create an exhibit that shows what they have learned throughout the year. Youth can exhibit a display box with a collection of insects that were collected in the US. Each class has a specific number of insects that are to be included, as well as specifications about how insects are identified.
The most complicated collection features 100 insects, from 18 different orders, with one educational box focused on the benefits of insects. If members choose not to collect insects, they may instead display a poster with many different topic options, such as Buz-z-zing Around (how insects communicate), Collecting Insects (ways to use different insect traps), and Transecting for Insects (comparing how insects move across their habitats) to name a few.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.
In 2020, we have added Creepy Crawlies as a project for Mini 4-H as well!