Upcoming events
Oct. 28: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 2: Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 3: 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 4: Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 11: Extension Office Closed, Veterans Day Holiday
Nov. 18: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
We are actively seeking new 4-H Club leaders. If you have a passion for working with youth and have been looking for a way to give back to the community, contact me for more information on how you can get involved with the White County 4-H program.
It’s time again for 4-H Enrollment. Youth and volunteers can now enroll in White County 4-H using the 4HOnline system. The online enrollment window will be Oct. 1, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. 4-H youth, Mini 4-H, and adult volunteers will all use the 4HOnline system to enroll.
If you need assistance with enrollment or do not have access to the online system, feel free to stop into the Purdue Extension White County office. We would be more than happy to assist you.
There is a $25 fee per child (maximum $75 per family), which pays for all Indiana 4-H program fees, as well as 4-H materials and manuals. There is no cost for Mini 4-H. Instructions for enrolling or re-enrolling in 4-H can be found on the Indiana 4-H webpage, the Purdue Extension White County webpage, and on the 4HOnline login page.
For more information about 4-H, projects, and events in White County or the 4-H program in general, visit the Purdue Extension White County webpage at www.extension.purdue.edu/white. You may also call or stop into the Purdue Extension White County office with any questions you may have. The office is located at 12 N. 25 East in Reynolds. The phone number is 219-984-5115. Office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We hope you all will join us for another great year in White County 4-H.
Spotlight on 4-H
Does anyone love cake? If so, you may be disappointed by this next project because it does not include any taste testing. However, it’s still a lot of fun.
Let’s talk cake decorating. There are three levels in the cake decorating project. Each level (beginner, intermediate and advanced) requires participants to showcase at least five skills (from the Indiana 4-H Cake Decorating Skills and Techniques sheet) on their cake. The sky is the limit with this project.
Members can get creative with their design, as long as the cake meets the size and height requirements. Those in the beginner level will decorate a single tier cake that is round, square, or rectangular.
Participants in the intermediate level will decorate a single or double tier and may use foam or other solid materials to create a new shape like a butterfly or castle.
Advanced level participants may decorate multiple levels and may include multiple cakes, such as a wedding cake.
Some examples of cake decorating skills include color effects, borders and side decorations, leaves, flowers and lettering, to name a few.
White County had a few cake decorating projects go to the Indiana State Fair this year, and it was exciting to see all of the awesome designs.
For more information, refer to the White County Handbook, Cake Decorating Department.