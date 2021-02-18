Events
Feb. 22 — Liberty Township 4-H, 7 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse
Feb. 23 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Firehouse
Feb. 23 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds (no dogs)
Feb. 24 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
March 1 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
March 2 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
March 2 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds (no dogs)
March 3 — Ag Association, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
We are excited to be able to start hosting more 4-H meetings in person this spring. We have missed seeing everyone and are looking forward to getting back to work in 2021. Be sure to be checking our Facebook page for the most up-to-date information on upcoming events. Face coverings are required at all in-person events.
Worried that you missed the 4-H Enrollment Deadline? Don’t fret! You are still able to enroll at https://v2.4honline.com. Books and paperwork should be ready for pick up at your February club meetings.
Is there an interest your youth have but is not offered in the White County 4-H Program? Don’t fret! Beginning in 2021, we have added a Special Interest project! This project is for youth who have interests other than our traditionally offered programs. This project really allows youth to tailor their 4-H experience to their interests. For more information, check out the 2021 White County 4-H Handbook! https://www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/40116.
Don’t forget about YQCA! Those planning to show livestock at the 2021 White County Fair are required to complete the annual YQCA training, either in person ($3) or online ($12). Youth interested in attending the in-person training MUST be pre-registered to guarantee their spot. Register through your 4-H Online account at yqca.org.