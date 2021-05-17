Events
May 23 Liberty Twp. 4-H Club Trash Pick-up & Meeting to follow, 2 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
May 25 — Robotics Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
May 25 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m, Arena, Reynolds
May 26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 26 — Horse & Pony Workshop, Reynolds
May 27 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 31 — Memorial Day, Extension Office Closed
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Registration is happening NOW open for the Mini 4-H Day Camp on June 3. All youth in grades K-2 are invited to attend this fun day at the fairgrounds. Registration is $15 and youth must bring their own lunch. Register online at https://bit.ly/WhiteCoMiniDayCamp.
Registration is also open for the Outdoor Adventure Day Camp on June 17. This fun experience is open to all youth that are in grades 3-12. This day will focus on Natural Resources and will take place at France Park in Logansport. Registration is $15 and youth will be making a lunch during camp. Register online at https://bit.ly/4HAdventureCamp.
Check out the Indiana Road Show. 4-H Academy and Roundup are coming to a county near you. Sessions will focus on different careers and themed learning experiences. Youth in grades 7-12 are eligible to participate. For more information, visit https://extension.purdue.edu/4h/Pages/roadshow.aspx.
Save the dates for the White County 4-H Fair. The fair will be taking place July 16-22. COVID restrictions such as face covering recommendations, social distancing and sanitization will still be in place.