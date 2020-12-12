Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2020-21 year, there’s still time! The page to enroll on is https://v2.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15 2021.
The Extension Office will be closed Dec. 24-25 due to the Christmas holiday.
Spotlight on 4-H
4-H is about learning life skills, and for those living in a rural community, one of those skills could be lawn and garden tractor operating and safety.
The Lawn and Garden Tractor Operators Skills project is divided between Junior (grades 3-7) and Senior levels (grades 8-12).
Participants in this project will do the following: take a written exam of 25 questions on small engine operation, care, maintenance, and safety, identify 25 designated parts of a lawn and garden tractor, perform a safety check on a lawn and garden tractor, and operate a lawn and garden tractor through a prescribed course.
To participate in the driving contest, participants must attend at least three county lawn/garden workshops.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.