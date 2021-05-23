It is peculiar how a misconception can dramatically alter the way facts are perceived.
Virtually every American believes “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue,” discovering America. Instead, the historical fact is that Norse explorers set foot on the continent about 500 years earlier with the help of explorer Leif Erikson.
Recently, America has fallen prey to a similar misconception. The first official case of COVID-19 was initially confirmed on Jan. 21, 2020. But it turns out that COVID-19 had been here for months.
The authors of a study published in Clinical Infectious Disease (https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa1785) showed that 1.43% of samples from donated blood between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 19, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The sampled blood had been donated to the Red Cross in nine states in three regions: the Midwest, the Northwest and New England.
Of course, this would be impossible if the first case of COVID-19 arrived on Jan. 21, 2020. Antibodies could only be found in the donated blood supply if people contracted the disease and then donated blood. Since COVID-19 antibodies develop in one to three weeks, it is reasonable to presume that COVID was in the United States by November 2019 (or even earlier).
Bottom line: When the CDC confirmed its first case, COVID had already infected millions of Americans.
Estimating the number of early infected is impossible. Even relying on the blood donation sample data, we know that blood donors are not “average”; they do not fully represent the general population.
For example, minorities and people in lower socio-economic groups tend to donate blood at a lower rate. And people under the age of 17 are not allowed to donate blood. But simply using the 1.43% infection rate from the study, a rough estimate would be 4.7 million people infected nationally by Jan. 21, 2020 — when the CDC announced that there was one case in the United States.
This also means that COVID-19 was running amok for at least four months before government officials imposed lockdowns and mask mandates. In that time period, Americans traveled around the country to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, birthdays, anniversaries and the New Year.
Everyone remained at work; children and teachers remained in school; health clubs remained open; and sporting events were attended without fear. On Feb. 2, 2020, roughly 62,000 spectators packed into one stadium to watch Super Bowl LIX and millions of people attended Super Bowl parties.
The scientific community mistakenly tracked and contact-traced emerging cases from the perceived index case. Health officials marveled at the speed with which the virus spread into a population they imagined had not been exposed until then. The virus appeared to be “popping up” everywhere. In reality, COVID wasn’t popping up, but emerging as viruses tend to do.
It turns out that there was nothing special about Jan. 21, 2020, in terms of our health. But socially and politically, it’s the day that everything changed. Prior to the arrival of the first “official” case, the CDC did not identify a perceptible spike in mortality to reasonably justify lockdowns or other measures. America went on about its business and kept passing along the virus, quietly working toward herd immunity.
Many questions remain — in particular, why did the early COVID cases in 2019 not blossom into a pandemic in the winter of 2019-20? Why was the winter of 2020-21 so much worse?
Here’s what we do know: Lockdowns were not in place in late 2019 when COVID was already an issue. So, lockdowns were not relevant then. And once imposed, lockdowns (beyond voluntary changes in behavior) had only limited measurable benefit in stopping COVID.
Meanwhile, the extent of lockdown damage has been large — in economic, educational, social, political, psychological, educational and physical terms. And the costs continue to emerge and grow. People lost jobs and businesses. Children have lost much in the last 15 months of education. Isolation has increased while community has suffered. Political dysfunction continues. Government spending continues to explode, threatening inflation and default on the national debt.
The psychological burdens of COVID and lockdowns have been immense. And even physical health has been compromised — as fewer people get check-ups and treatment for other ailments.
Fortunately, with much of the population heavily vaccinated or naturally immune, it’s time for almost everyone to re-engage the world we left behind. And it’s time to set at least one part of the record straight: COVID was here long enough to infect at least 4 million people before the government “officially” got involved.
An understanding of COVID starts with an accurate sense of its history and its development.