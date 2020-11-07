When sharing good news and helpful information about our work with the United Council on Opioids, it’s important to include recent events and upcoming opportunities.
On Oct. 17, the United Council on Opioids hosted their Rolling into Recovery event. This event provided a comfortable environment for those in recovery to network with others in recovery and many agencies that offer recovery services in White County.
The outpouring of support and generosity from the community brought hope and encouragement to all participants, as many passers-by honked, waved, or even pulled over to contribute to the United Council on Opioids to support the recovery community.
Community members, including those in recovery, family members of those suffering from a substance use disorder, and concerned citizens showing support for the recovery community enjoyed bowling together. Door prizes from community members and businesses such as Rugie’s Dugout and Skipper’s were given out every 15 minutes.
Agencies including Valley Oaks, Phoenix QRT, Four County, Family Health Clinic and White County United Way provided community members with information regarding services available to those in recovery and their families.
These resources include health and mental health services, a quick response team that responds to crisis incidents, and referral services to those who need additional support and guidance. You can find many of these resources online at www.whitecountyunitedway.org/opioids.
Even as we move into winter and the continuation of closings, there is support available.
Are you or a family member struggling with addiction to alcohol? Are you looking for support for you or a family member? There is hope! Every day of the week, Alcohol Anonymous hosts a meeting in White County.
Please note that some meetings may be closed, meaning that they are only available to those in recovery. For more information, visit the Area 22 website at www.area22indiana.org.
Please keep in mind that meetings may change due to restrictions. We will try to update online directories when possible.
- Sunday, 7 p.m., New Hope Group, United Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon
- Monday, 7:30 p.m., Renegades Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 Maple St., Monticello
- Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., closed, Reynolds Crossroads, United Methodist Church, 600 E. 2nd St., Reynolds
- Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., closed, Breakaway Group, Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m., open, Climbers Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 Maple St., Monticello
- Friday, 7 p.m., New Hope Group, Monon United Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m., open, Monticello Saturday Night Live, City Park, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello
For more information on these resources, please reach out to Destiny Vargas at destiny@unitedwaypc.org.