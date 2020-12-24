I want to thank you all for your warm welcome as I transition into this role with the United Council on Opioids. it has truly been an amazing experience.
I also want to especially thank Lynn Saylor for the introduction and for all of her work over the past two years.
Before moving to Monticello, I was a former AmeriCorps member who served with the Northwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster. After my AmeriCorps term, I had been working as a school bus aide, primarily assisting students with special needs.
While preparing to move from Valparaiso, the council encouraged me to attend meetings via Zoom. As I was still working on the school bus, I attended many of these meetings from a nearby park. However, one memorable moment was attending a Zoom call while still on the school bus — pulled over due to a hail storm. Talk about an introduction!
Officially coming onto the United Council on Opioids, one of the first events I attended was the Recovery Rally event. Here, I was introduced to many partner agencies in Tippecanoe County. It was encouraging to see the support for the recovery community, not just in White County, but in surrounding areas as well.
Working from home has remained a challenge for everyone; however, the work of the UCO carries on. Zoom has helped us connect, not just within White County, but also with our partners in Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe and even Jasper counties. The barrier of transportation has become less of a burden for our team as we continue to serve our agencies and our communities.
Our anti-stigma posters have been a powerful campaign. At first glance, one such poster reads “I AM AN ADDICT;” however, upon looking deeper, you will see that it actually reads “I never wanted to get hooked on pills. Now that I AM 2 years sober, I have a job and AN apartment. I am slowly getting my life back and never want to be known as an ADDICT ever again.”
The thoughtfulness and message of reading between the lines is enlightening, as many people make broad assumptions as to what drug addiction looks like. We are all proud of this encouraging project.
The United Council on Opioids hosted the Rolling into Recovery event. One of the most unique experiences was seeing concerned citizens pull over to donate money to the cause, without being asked. Never in my life have I seen such an engaged community committed to supporting each other.
Another project that has come to fruition is the comfort kit project. Oftentimes, agencies encounter people who have immediate needs for personal products. These comfort kits are filled with information on local services, as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion to help serve those immediate needs. This gives individuals time to focus on other needs that they may need to urgently address.
As a member of the White County United Way, I have also had the privilege of assisting the community with their Coats for Kids drive and Angel Tree events. Both of these events were incredibly well structured and run with the community in mind.
Everyone who participated felt welcomed and encouraged by the kindness and goodwill among neighbors, from families receiving coats and presents, to volunteers who diligently assisted with sorting, organizing and distributing on those days. Truly, the magic of White County could be felt on those days by all who were involved.
I am excited to close out the year with my neighbors and begin 2021 with enthusiasm and gratitude.