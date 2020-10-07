I’ve been looking for an opportunity to use the word “robust.”
Every industry uses this buzzword. If reducing traffic problems are anything at all, it’s most certainly robust.
Given that economic development results in increased traffic, it makes sense that systems be in place to track proposed development from a traffic engineering perspective.
And where this kind of monitoring takes place, I call that robust.
Thriving communities watch traffic growth to ensure it parallels projected and desirable patterns impacting land use decisions, thoroughfare improvements, and utility master plans.
And then, on a macro level (I think that’s another buzzword), review proposed plans to optimize ingress and egress for each development with minimal impact to adjacent roadways and intersections. Turn lanes and signals are added where necessary and, if signals are already in place, they are re-optimized as traffic volumes and traffic patterns change.
If traffic signals are close enough, they are, at times, interconnected so you only stop at one red light instead of all three, or four — or seven.
Although mass transit and autonomous vehicles may flatten the traffic growth curve, continuous monitoring and tweaking ensure efficient use of current resources.
And to counteract the traffic consequences of historical urban sprawl, many communities are encouraging school, park and office development incorporated into new neighborhoods. This results in a better sense of community and reduces the need for traveling long distances to work and play.
In other words, a “robust” environment.