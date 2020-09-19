The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about lunchtime. For some of us, the kitchen table has become an unexpected office or leaning space for schoolwork.
For others, it could mean a habit of eating out has been changing to packing a lunch. Schools may have changes in terms of where kids sit to eat.
If you need to pack lunch for your kids, here are a few things to remember:
• When making a lunch, wash your hands first and make sure to use clean cutting boards and utensils.
• Make sure cooked food has been fully cooked, especially if it contains meat.
• Keep perishable food cool with an ice pack, ideally in an insulated bag. Alternatively, you could pack a frozen bottle of water or juice box to drink once thawed.
• It may be helpful to include a reminder to wash hands before eating. This is especially important these days for illness prevention.
• After lunch, throw away any leftover perishable food as well as food packaging. Bring home reusable containers for cleaning but do not reuse things like sandwich bags to avoid cross-contamination.
• Remember to keep re-usable lunch boxes/containers clean. If they are washable, wash them whenever spills inside them have occurred, as well as, once or twice a week at a minimum.