Do you have Type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you!
The Purdue Extension-White County office will be offering Dining with Diabetes sessions virtually beginning Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. The Dining with Diabetes program is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers.
The series of four sessions, all on Tuesdays, is $25 per person or $40 per couple. Pre-registration and payment are required. Participants are encouraged to attend all class sessions.
The educational programs and cooking school will help adults with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar to feel better and reduce the risk of health complications.
You will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated and participants will receive these recipes and additional ones.
Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests.
Diabetes is a serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
If you have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, or know someone and are part of the support system for an individual and are interested in being a part of this program, call the Purdue Extension-White County office at 219-984-5115 to register.
Registration and program fee may also be sent to Purdue Extension-White County at 12 N. 25 EAST, Reynolds, IN 47980.
When registration is received, you will receive course materials and links to the four-week program.
If you have additional questions, contact the extension office at 219-984-5115 or schroedd@purdue.edu.