Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spread by handling or eating food. However, it is important to limit close contact with people outside of your home, encourage hand washing, wear a mask, and avoid sharing utensils during events and gatherings.
Make sure your game day gathering, even if it is much smaller than in the past, is memorable for all the right reasons.
Follow these six tips to avoid food poisoning:
- Wash your hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after preparing food and before eating. Also wash your hands after using the bathroom and touching pets.
- Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item.
- Wash or scrub fruits and vegetables under running water – even if you do not plan to eat the peal, so dirt and germs on the surface do not get inside when you cut.
- Cook it well. Cooking food to the right temperature kills the harmful germs. Use a food thermometer to check meat, egg, and microwaved dishes on your menu.
- Make sure chicken wings (and other poultry) reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Ground beef and egg dishes should reach at least 160 degrees. Check the safe internal temperature for other foods.
- Follow cooking directions on the package when cooking frozen food in the microwave.
- If preparing food in advance, divide cooked food into shallow containers to cool. This encourages rapid, even cooling. Put the cooked food in a refrigerator or freezer as soon as possible – always within two hours of cooking (one hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90 degrees).
- Keep cold foods, like salsa and guacamole, at 40 degrees or colder. Use small service trays or nest serving dishes in bowls of ice.
- Keep hot foods at 140 degrees or warmer. Use chafing dishes, slow cookers, or warming trays to keep food hot.
- Getting takeout or delivery? Make sure to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
- Divide large pots of food, such as soups or stews, and large cuts of meats, such as roasts or whole poultry, into small quantities for refrigeration to allow them to cool quickly and minimize time in the temperature “danger zone” between 40 degrees and 140 degrees.
Follow recommended cooking and standing times.
- Areas of the food that are not completely cooked (cold spots) can provide a hiding place for germs.
- Always follow directions for standing time – the extra minutes food should rest to finish cooking.
Keep track of how long food stays out for serving.
- Throw away any perishable foods that have been out at room temperature for 2 hours or more.
Avoid mix-ups.
- Separate raw meats from ready-to-eat foods like veggies when preparing, serving, or storing foods.
- Use separate cutting boards, plates, and knives for produce and for raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs.
- Offer guest serving utensils and small plates to discourage them from eating dips and salsa directly from the bowls.
- Store and reheat leftovers the right way.
- Divide leftovers into smaller portions or pieces, place in shallow containers, and refrigerate or freeze.
- Refrigerate leftover foods at 40 degrees or below as soon as possible and within two hours of preparation. It’s OK to put hot foods directly into the refrigerator.
- • Refrigerate leftovers for three to four days at most. Freeze leftovers if you won’t be eating them soon.
- • Reheat leftovers to at least 165 degrees before serving this includes leftovers warmed up in the microwave.