Philanthropy. It’s a big word with even bigger rewards, but it’s really very simple.
Philanthropy is the charitable giving of time, talent and treasure.
In last week’s column, I talked about community. And if we add philanthropy to the concept, some amazing possibilities emerge!
What’s really exciting about philanthropy is that it rewards both the donor and the recipient. Sometimes it’s just a “feel good” reward; sometimes, with planning, and if desired, there can be much more tangible benefits.
For most, philanthropy begins in small ways – supporting a bake sale at church or school, throwing change into a donation bucket, or volunteering to work at an event. You probably don’t even think of it as philanthropy. But your contribution is added to a greater whole, and good things happen. Whether you have contributed time, talent, treasure or all three, your community benefits.
When charitable giving becomes a conscious part of your life commitment, there is no limit of opportunity. There are a million worthy agencies and causes needing your resources. You have choices to make – and not just who will receive your gifts, but how they will receive them.
Will your donation be a one-time donation, an annual gift, or something involving a planned gift or your estate?
When you set aside funds or property for charitable purposes, you are a philanthropist, gaining control over how your assets – your philanthropic capital – are used to help others.
Your Community Foundation of White County can provide numerous tools to help put your assets to work to benefit the causes or charitable organizations you support. Your time, talents and treasure make a difference in White County every day and, with planning, can do so for many years to come.
For information on giving opportunities, contact me at your Community Foundation of White County, 574-583-6911. Also visit www.cfwhitecounty.org and our Facebook page!