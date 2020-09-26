Leaves are beginning to fall, combines are beginning to run, and the view across our farm fields is beginning to change.
Farmers are entering their second busy season of the year — one that demands hard work, long hours, vision and dedication. Seeds that were planted in the spring yield their harvest, and each farmer can take pride in doing his or her part to help feed the world.
Farming is an investment – and belief – in the future. Your Community Foundation of White County is the same.
Farmers know and care about every inch of their land; and with today’s modern equipment, detailed knowledge of seed and soil is more accessible than ever. Desirable adjustments can sometimes be made before planting is ever done, and the result is a greater yield at harvest.
Though Mother Nature’s role is critical – and she hasn’t been very friendly this year — careful planning has its rewards.
Without passion, however, no farmer is ever successful. Farming, like many other professions, requires emotional as well a physical and financial commitment. Some years are better than others, requiring patience and vision. Farming is definitely not a one-season job; it is year-round and long-term.
Donors who have established or support endowments within the Community Foundation understand farming – even if they’ve never walked through a cornfield. They understand that community foundations plant seeds for future harvest within their communities; that charitable giving plans can be designed to create both short-term and long-term benefits; and that charitable passions can be fulfilled long into the future, given vision, thoughtful planning and patience.
Your Community Foundation of White County believes in careful planning and careful stewardship. Our job is to open fields for donors who, together with us, envision even better opportunities for White County in the future. We offer many types of seeds for charitable planting, and like our farmer friends, the yields of our harvest benefit both donor and community.
Passion plus knowledge equals continuous yields. If you are interested in planting some seeds for White County’s future, please contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty for more information.