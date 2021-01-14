Winter is frequently noted as a time of peace, comfort and joy for many of us as the holiday season begins.
However, the holidays can be difficult for many, as families may be grieving the first holiday without their loved ones or may not have family members able to visit them for the holidays, all happening during a global pandemic.
We must be mindful of these challenges for everyone, but especially for those we love struggling with mental illness or substance use disorder.
Although everyone has felt the pandemic’s effects in some capacity, it is important to realize that it has affected everyone differently, especially around the holidays.
In previous articles, we have discussed harm reduction, stigma and mental health. But what does this look like in real life?
The following suggestions from MakeItOkay.org illustrate how to open that conversation, as well as ways to avoid making a difficult situation worse. It is important to listen and be open to the discussion should it come up. Instead of judging someone, dismissing them, or joking with them, encourage them to keep talking.
What can you say to someone who wants to discuss their mental health?
• “Thanks for opening up to me.”
• “Is there anything I can do to help?”
• “I’m sorry to hear that. It must be tough.”
• “I’m here for you when you need me.”
• “I can’t imagine what you’re going through.”
• “Can I drive you to an appointment?”
• “How are you feeling today?”
It is also just as important to know what NOT to say to someone trying to open up to you.
• “It could be worse.”
• “Just deal with it.”
• “Snap out of it.”
• “Everyone feels that way sometimes.”
• “We’ve all been there.”
• “You’ve got to pull yourself together.”
• “Maybe try thinking happier thoughts.”
We need to avoid using derogatory phrases as well. This tip may seem simple, but equating someone to their mental illness is NOT okay. Describing someone as “crazy,” “psycho” or “high” not only perpetuates the stigma but minimizes the person as a whole and makes recovery seem impossible.
Finally, it is OK to struggle to cope with your friends or family member’s mental illness symptoms. In fact, there is help available. NAMI of West Central Indiana offers a Family Support Group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced a mental health condition.
This peer-led support group can help you gain insight from others’ successes and challenges facing similar experiences. This group meets online every first and third Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m.
If you would like to register, you can do so at nami-wci.org; however, you will need to do so before 6 p.m. the day of any given session.
Remember, if you fear that you or a loved one may be in danger, please call 911 for immediate help, or call or text the MHA Crisis Line at 765-742-0244.