We support Donald Rainwater for governor for several reasons. He will:
1. Reduce the tax burdens of Hoosiers.
2. Return school choice to parents.
3. Ensure Hoosiers’ dollars are allocated to the classroom and not to bureaucracy.
4. Pass constitutional carry that supports the 2nd amendment.
5. Work with GA to craft legislation establishing ballot initiatives, referendums, and recalls affirming the voices of Hoosiers in government.
6. Protect the sanctity of life by working with the GA to enact pro-life legislation.
7. Protect individual freedoms regarding healthcare (no health insurance mandate, no mask mandate, no vaccine mandate).
8. Reform our criminal justice system.
9. Respect ALL Hoosiers as essential.
Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. He honorably served our country for eight years in the U.S. Navy. He has spent many years in the software industry. He is ready and prepared to be our next governor.
Please join us in voting Rainwater for our next governor!
Our favorite Donald Rainwater quote: “Good ideas do not need mandates; people will want to do them.”