My name is Raymond Anderson Jr. and I am writing today to express my disillusionment with the government of the county I live in. While I've had family in this county since the turn of the 20th century, I myself have only lived here for around eight years.

When I moved to White County, Monon township, I could hardly express my optimism with words. My father, grandfather, and great grandfather all owned the same business in Lake County since moving there in the 1930's. Yet, despite residing in "the region" for so long our politics remained conservative. So you can imagine the stories I was fed growing up, about how the Republican party, the party of "good government,” would never allow the things we seen in Lake County: and so when I was old enough I moved "back home" to White County.

