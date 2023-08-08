My name is Raymond Anderson Jr. and I am writing today to express my disillusionment with the government of the county I live in. While I've had family in this county since the turn of the 20th century, I myself have only lived here for around eight years.
When I moved to White County, Monon township, I could hardly express my optimism with words. My father, grandfather, and great grandfather all owned the same business in Lake County since moving there in the 1930's. Yet, despite residing in "the region" for so long our politics remained conservative. So you can imagine the stories I was fed growing up, about how the Republican party, the party of "good government,” would never allow the things we seen in Lake County: and so when I was old enough I moved "back home" to White County.
I am not writing this to express a distaste for White county, my fellow residents, or a rural and small town way of life. I love Monon and my neighbors. I love raising chickens for eggs, and helping my neighbors. I am writing this because I have come to the conclusion that the Ruling Republican Party of White County is worse than the Democratic Party of Lake.
Two years ago I, along with six other neighbors, called the county about a neighbor, who moved from the Chicagoland area, who was (and still is) running an illegal scrap yard on residentially zoned property. I had faith in our leaders to take care of this problem: I had faith in the party of "good government;” I had faith in White County. So how were our complaints met?
I'd love to say with open arms, but I'm not a liar. No, instead of enforcing laws our county took every opportunity to make this problem go away in any other fashion possible. Writing off the property in question as compliant on "your neighbors word" alone. Offering aid to the owner of the scrap yard. Delaying enforcement. Refusing to look at complaint reports. Turning a blind eye to threats and intimidation. Now, even after receiving a court order to go in and clean up the property, still (after two years) refusing to do anything in order to "save money.”
Don't believe me? Take a drive down 450 West north of 1000 N in Monon. Wave high to the people living in camping trailers on said property too while you're at it. So much for the party of "good government.” Our county deserves better.