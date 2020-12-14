Dear Editor,
The White County United Way and White County Salvation Army would like to thank all of those people, businesses and organizations that made the Angel Tree program a huge success.
They were able to provide Christmas to 134 families and 348 children during the distribution on Dec. 13 at the Zion Bethel Church in Monticello.
A special thanks goes out to the Zion Bethel Church, the Monticello Fire Department and R&M Food Market for their assistance with the program.
The White County Salvation Army also provided more than $11,000 in food vouchers to R&M Food Mart for all of the families involved in the program.
The White County Salvation Army would like to remind everyone that they are in need of bell ringers and monetary assistance as the COVID-19 virus has created a great need in our community. Those people who will be willing to give two hours of their time to bell ring should call 574-297-8547 Ext. 8 or go to RegisterToRing.com to sign up.
Donations to the White County Salvation Army may also be sent to P.O. Box 421, Monticello, IN 47960.