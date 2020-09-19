Dear Editor,
If you believe in Trump, you must believe it’s OK to:
- Separate families with no record of their destination;
- Take a nursing baby from its mother;
- Place children in cages;
- Tell over 6,000 fact-checked lies;
- Stop Dreamers from citizenship;
- Only accept immigrants from countries Trump agrees to;
- Tramp on Law and Order;
- Call John McCain and other great heroes bad names;
- Call the free press Fake News;
- Disregard chemistry and science;
- Not wear a mask or social distance and encourage others to do the same;
- Be chummy with dictators and even send them love letters;
- Offend countries that have been long-time friends and allies;
- Let COVID-19 take over our country;
- Keep presidential finances a secret;
- Make money from the power of his office;
- Choose cronies and bad people to serve the American people (seven are in jail; three more would be, except for presidential pardon);
- Let our economy go to hell after years of recovery under the Obama administration;
- Mess with the U.S. Postal Service;
- Mess with the FBI and our Justice system;
- Encourage social tension;
- Have illicit sexual encounters;
- Cheat contractors;
- Cheat students at Trump University;
- File multiple bankruptcies;
- Use the White House – the house owned by the American people, not he president – to stage a political rally;
- Make fun of handicapped people;
- Allow Russia and China and others to meddle in our elections;
- Use our US Attorney General as a personal attorney;
- Encourage people to vote twice in our election (which is a felony); and
- Ignore that racism inequality exists in the U.S.
When you cast your vote this fall, please think on these things. Is this the America you want? Your vote matters.