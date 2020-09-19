Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

If you believe in Trump, you must believe it’s OK to:

  • Separate families with no record of their destination;
  • Take a nursing baby from its mother;
  • Place children in cages;
  • Tell over 6,000 fact-checked lies;
  • Stop Dreamers from citizenship;
  • Only accept immigrants from countries Trump agrees to;
  • Tramp on Law and Order;
  • Call John McCain and other great heroes bad names;
  • Call the free press Fake News;
  • Disregard chemistry and science;
  • Not wear a mask or social distance and encourage others to do the same;
  • Be chummy with dictators and even send them love letters;
  • Offend countries that have been long-time friends and allies;
  • Let COVID-19 take over our country;
  • Keep presidential finances a secret;
  • Make money from the power of his office;
  • Choose cronies and bad people to serve the American people (seven are in jail; three more would be, except for presidential pardon);
  • Let our economy go to hell after years of recovery under the Obama administration;
  • Mess with the U.S. Postal Service;
  • Mess with the FBI and our Justice system;
  • Encourage social tension;
  • Have illicit sexual encounters;
  • Cheat contractors;
  • Cheat students at Trump University;
  • File multiple bankruptcies;
  • Use the White House – the house owned by the American people, not he president – to stage a political rally;
  • Make fun of handicapped people;
  • Allow Russia and China and others to meddle in our elections;
  • Use our US Attorney General as a personal attorney;
  • Encourage people to vote twice in our election (which is a felony); and
  • Ignore that racism inequality exists in the U.S.

When you cast your vote this fall, please think on these things. Is this the America you want? Your vote matters.

Harry Voorhis, Monticello