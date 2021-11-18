Dear Editor,
It has been more than one year since the 2020 election and Congressman Jim Baird has not yet stated publicly that the election was not stolen from former President Trump.
I have spoken to members of his Danville staff and have been told that the congressman knows that it was not stolen.
Congressman Baird is surely aware that on Nov. 12, 2020, Christopher Krebs, Trump’s-appointed director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, reported that “the Nov. 3 (2020) election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes or changed votes or was in any way compromised."
Previously, on Nov. 30, 2020, Attorney General Barr noted that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election." Since then, there has been no evidence whatsoever to support former President Trump’s claim of “stolen election."
Based on the results of many surveys, it is likely that more than 30 percent of the voters in Congressman Baird’s district believe that the election was “stolen” from former President Trump. Since Representative Baird knows the truth, I think he should have shared the truth many months ago but most certainly now.
Congressman Baird served honorably and with courage in Vietnam. Surely he should wait not a day longer to show political courage and tell the public what he knows is the truth about the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
As my sister, Dona, said yesterday, “in my lifetime, I have never seen such cowardice when it so matters to tell the truth.”
Jim Thacker
Elkins Park, Pa.
Formerly of Monon