Labor Day has come and gone. Though it has a much more historical and official significance, most of us acknowledge it as the official end of summer.
Labor Day ushers in a new season: the season of harvest, ripe with opportunities to share the fruits of our labor. Our gardens have produced wonderful treats during the summer, and farmers are readying their equipment for harvest.
Indeed, your Community Foundation of White County is a field that has been planted for community harvest.
New seeds of community growth are planted with every gift to benefit our many funds. We plant carefully, working hard to maximize the yield for our donors and our community.
Our harvest comes in many forms — grants within our local community, grants and scholarships from our donor funds, and initiatives within the community that address community needs.
General donations to the foundation are planted in our White County Community Grants Fund, an unrestricted fund that supports general grants in our community. Grants from this fund touch White County toddlers and seniors, students and teachers, community projects around the county, and social service agencies seeking to help people in need.
It helps build parks, fund creative art projects, provide curriculum support and programming, and purchase equipment to increase access for people with handicaps and disabilities.
In addition, annual disbursements — grants — from our donors’ (named) funds serve many charitable organizations throughout our community: Schools, churches and food pantries, to name a few.
Did you realize that last year, your Community Foundation distributed more than $295,000 in grants to benefit our White County community?
Community foundations exist to serve the charitable wishes of their donors, and we are honored to partner with so many people who truly care about our community and want to see it prosper.
Labor Day celebrates the dedication and hard work of all those who labor to make our country a better place. Together with your Community Foundation of White County, you can plant seeds that will strengthen your community. The fruits of our labor will, indeed, be sweet.
For information about your Community Foundation of White County and ways you can help plant seeds for the future, check out our website at www.cfwhitecounty.org or contact me at 574-583-6911.