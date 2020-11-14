Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve all conveniently fall on Thursdays this year which opens up the possibility of family coming to visit and staying for the entire weekend.
Are you prepared to host and entertain family for multiple days … potentially multiple weekends throughout November and December?
We’ve all heard it before, there’s nothing to do here in the winter. Let the Enjoy White County initiative offer some ideas to make your life easier as you host extended family during the holidays.
Here are some ideas for time well spent doing activities, gift shopping, and dining (yes, give your mothers and grandmothers a break from the kitchen).
Activities: We have been blessed with fair weather thus far, so take a stroll at a nearby park. The Monticello City Parks are well maintained and offer scenic views. Almost every other community in White County has a local park, notably the Buffalo Community Park, Monon Town Park and Chalmers Walking Park.
Express your creativity at our local DIY studio, The Crafty Plum. Kids will love painting and getting messy (with an easy clean up), plus the finished masterpiece is a great gift idea for loved ones.
The Monon Connection Museum has thousands of railroad artifacts from full train cars to original dining sets. Children and adults will be fascinated by the number of collectibles. Plus, this destination is a 2-for-1 having the attached Whistle Stop Restaurant.
Additional ideas include bowling at Best’s Bowling Center, going on a Barn Quilt Tour or Christmas Light Tour (Lowry’s in Reynolds, Monticello City Park, etc.) as we get closer to December.
Shopping: For visitors coming Thanksgiving weekend, you’re getting the best deals! Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 and many local businesses are participating, including Necessities, Alex’s Apparel, Healthies, New Life Christian Bookstore, and many more!
For the fashionista and stylish women in your life, check out Necessities, Lovely Ladies Boutique, B Boutique and Merle Norman.
For the fathers, brothers, grandfathers and uncles, you’ll certainly find something at Ace Hardware, Rural King, Twin Lakes Fish & Game, or Dye Lumber. Appreciate the Mr. Fix-Its in the family.
For the “impossible to shop for,” unique gifts are in abundance at Piddles, The Country Store, Rustic Rose Restorations, and Ship ‘N Dip.
White County truly has something for everyone!
Dining: It’s time to give mom and grandma a break from cooking all day in the kitchen. White County has excellent dining options for the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Let Riverside, Cazadores, Roots Eatery, Rugies, Jimmy O’s, or Monon Pub & Grill take care of you and your family. These eateries offer dine in or carry out options to accommodate your family’s unique togetherness.
Find more ideas at enjoywhitecounty.com!