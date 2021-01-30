This month, you will get to briefly meet a few local resort owners! Follow along as you hear their stories.
Mike and Bonnie Triplett
This Chicago-native couple had more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and food management. They owned a restaurant and lounge in Melrose Park, Ill., before they decided to uproot to Lake Shafer.
Mike’s grandparents would venture down to this area to escape the concrete jungle. After 48 years of visiting, Mike and Bonnie purchased their first summer home on the lake in 1984. Shortly after, the couple designed and built the existing Lighthouse Lodge B&B.
The construction of their dream lodge began in November 2005 and was completed June 21, 2006.
The upcoming 2021 season is exciting as they already have booked many weddings, family reunions and single-family stays!
Adam McNeil
Through working with Turnkey Communities, a real estate investment firm in Carmel, Adam’s experience as a local resort owner began a little more than two years ago at Alexander’s Landing (formerly Bayside Resort).
Adam’s wife grew up going to Indiana Beach, so the family decided to bring the kids down for a visit and stumbled upon the "For Sale" sign. Once Adam saw the back deck, view from the penthouse and the bay access, it was a done deal.
The family is looking forward to the 2021 season as they plan to show new guests what a great place White County is and hope they return year after year.
Michael & Kelly Sims
Michael, from the Westpoint area, had such a strong love for the water and enjoyed wake boarding so much that he purchased a lake home in 2011.
Kelly, growing up in Illinois, moved to the area in 2014 when they met. You can say she fell in love with Michael and the small-town way of life here. Just five years ago, the couple purchased the Outrigger Resort with the hopes of a multi-generational ownership. The goal is to leave the resort investment to their children to take over some day.
The 2021 goal at Outrigger is to continue making improvements that will entice more visitors and offer accommodations to meet visitor wants and needs!
Read more about these owners, as well as Keli Jennet (Dockside Lake Resort), Rudy and Salina Vargas (Anchor Bay Resort), and Amy Anderson (Blue Door Cottages) on our Enjoy White County blog — www.enjoywhitecounty.com.