Kaylee Hahn column sig

Conversations with local business owners noted that the most common visitors we have during the summer are repeat, multi-generational families (grandparents, parents, and children).

With 2020 being such a … unique year for the travel and tourism industry, I drafted an example weekend itinerary for what we expect is a new normal 2021!

Friday

After leaving work and rounding up the kids, make your way to one of White County’s beautiful resorts like Dockside Lake Resort, a bed and breakfast such as The Lighthouse Lodge, Airbnb, or a traditional hotel being Best Western.

6 p.m. – Check in with lodging staff.

6:30 p.m. – Get a uniquely local dinner at Sublette’s Ribs or Cazadores if you’re a fan of Mexican food.

8 p.m. – Soothe that sweet tooth at one of the four ice cream shops in Monticello.

8:30 p.m. – Back to the resort for some relaxation and rest.

Saturday

Option 1 – Everyone goes to Indiana Beach. There truly is something for everyone from kiddieland to roller coasters and the antique cars in between. Indiana Beach doesn’t have a specific age audience but maintains the “stay and play family tradition” — and what are we without multiple options?

Option 2 – Wake up after a restful night, take the morning to truly enjoy yourself and your family.

11 a.m. – Eat lunch and take a tour of one of the largest railroad collections in the entire country at the Whistle Stop Restaurant and Monon Connection Museum.

  • 2 p.m. – Follow a walking trail and scenic path through one of our Monticello City Parks cue perfect lighting for family photos!

6:30 p.m. – Venture over to Wolcott for dinner at a farm-to-table restaurant, Roots Eatery.

Split Up (yes, that’s what getaways are for).

8 p.m. – Grandparents take the grandkids to Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre for not one, but two movies.

9 p.m. – Parents are headed out for a cocktail across the bridge on Indiana’s largest boat, the Madam Carroll, or a beverage overlooking the boardwalk of Indiana Beach at the Sky Bar. Live music entertainment can be found at almost every destination restaurant during the summer on Saturday nights.

Note: parents, be sure to tell the grandparents it’ll be a late night of fun.

Sunday

10 a.m. – Rent a boat from Larry at Lake Shafer Boat Rentals. Please spend ALL DAY, with plenty of sunscreen, on Lake Shafer!

5 p.m. – Have an early to-go style dinner from locally owned Graham’s B&K Root Beer Stand and have safe travels home.

Everything in this example itinerary and many more weekend plans can be found on enjoywhitecounty.com.

Kaylee Hahn is White County’s digital marketing director for the Enjoy White County tourism initiative.