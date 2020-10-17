Conversations with local business owners noted that the most common visitors we have during the summer are repeat, multi-generational families (grandparents, parents, and children).
With 2020 being such a … unique year for the travel and tourism industry, I drafted an example weekend itinerary for what we expect is a new normal 2021!
Friday
After leaving work and rounding up the kids, make your way to one of White County’s beautiful resorts like Dockside Lake Resort, a bed and breakfast such as The Lighthouse Lodge, Airbnb, or a traditional hotel being Best Western.
6 p.m. – Check in with lodging staff.
6:30 p.m. – Get a uniquely local dinner at Sublette’s Ribs or Cazadores if you’re a fan of Mexican food.
8 p.m. – Soothe that sweet tooth at one of the four ice cream shops in Monticello.
8:30 p.m. – Back to the resort for some relaxation and rest.
Saturday
Option 1 – Everyone goes to Indiana Beach. There truly is something for everyone from kiddieland to roller coasters and the antique cars in between. Indiana Beach doesn’t have a specific age audience but maintains the “stay and play family tradition” — and what are we without multiple options?
Option 2 – Wake up after a restful night, take the morning to truly enjoy yourself and your family.
11 a.m. – Eat lunch and take a tour of one of the largest railroad collections in the entire country at the Whistle Stop Restaurant and Monon Connection Museum.
- 2 p.m. – Follow a walking trail and scenic path through one of our Monticello City Parks cue perfect lighting for family photos!
6:30 p.m. – Venture over to Wolcott for dinner at a farm-to-table restaurant, Roots Eatery.
Split Up (yes, that’s what getaways are for).
8 p.m. – Grandparents take the grandkids to Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre for not one, but two movies.
9 p.m. – Parents are headed out for a cocktail across the bridge on Indiana’s largest boat, the Madam Carroll, or a beverage overlooking the boardwalk of Indiana Beach at the Sky Bar. Live music entertainment can be found at almost every destination restaurant during the summer on Saturday nights.
Note: parents, be sure to tell the grandparents it’ll be a late night of fun.
Sunday
10 a.m. – Rent a boat from Larry at Lake Shafer Boat Rentals. Please spend ALL DAY, with plenty of sunscreen, on Lake Shafer!
5 p.m. – Have an early to-go style dinner from locally owned Graham’s B&K Root Beer Stand and have safe travels home.
Everything in this example itinerary and many more weekend plans can be found on enjoywhitecounty.com.