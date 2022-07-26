Leo Morris column sig

Now that I am old enough to embody a Duke Ellington song – “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” – I guess I should be grateful that government is willing to expend so much time, effort and money to aid my mobility.

Mayor Pete, the transportation secretary who has moved to Michigan ahead of a suspected second run at the White House, seems absolutely giddy about high gasoline prices because that will speed us further along on his goal to put us all in electric cars. He speaks ecstatically of the billions the federal government will commit to a nationwide network of charging stations.

Leo Morris, columnist for The Indiana Policy Review, is winner of the Hoosier Press Association’s award for Best Editorial Writer. Morris, as opinion editor of the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel, was named a finalist in editorial writing by the Pulitzer Prize committee. Contact him at leoedits@yahoo.com.

