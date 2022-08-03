Mark Franke column sig

I was in the checkout line at my local branch library the other day, standing behind several youngsters slowly doing their own checkouts with minimal mother assistance. One librarian caught my eye with an “I’m sorry about this” glance to which I responded, “This makes my day.”

Think about it. Here were about a half dozen elementary-age students checking out books. Not reserving time to use the library’s computers. Not whining impatiently to go home to play Xbox. But checking out books. Lots of them. To read.

Mark Franke, M.B.A., an adjunct scholar of the Indiana Policy Review and its book reviewer, is formerly an associate vice-chancellor at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

