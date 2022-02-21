The message is timestamped 1:10 p.m. Feb. 17.
“Dude, what the hell is going on?”
The message was to Noah Johnston. The boyfriend of Ayanna Thompson was the first person I felt comfortable messaging. I don’t remember where I first saw it, but there was an Instagram story that depicted the photo: Mya’s first name and a heart drawn out in cups on the tennis court fence.
I saw it once, then again in another story — and another, all while covering state wrestling in Iowa, a world away.
Johnston’s message: “Ayannas house caught on fire in the middle of the night. Steph and Mya were the only ones home.”
I can’t print my response. I cursed. Nothing prepares you for the worst news.
Nothing.
I’m not talking about the “Um, we’re going to have to let you go” type of news or seeing a photo on Facebook with the phrase, “I’m lucky to be alive.”
I’m talking about what the Twin Lakes community is going through. What Ayanna and Jason are going through.
It happened where I now reside in Iowa before the start of the volleyball season. There is no reason to rehash details, but a high school athlete died in an accident.
It’s unreal, a nightmare. However you want to quantify it, whatever adjectives or cliches you want to use, it is unreal.
Mya had just participated at the state swimming and diving finals a week or so prior.
A week. Come on!
That family is ridiculously close. Steph and Jason worked the home swim meets — every one of them — in that tiny pool. They always smiled and said "Hi." Heck, all of them did.
It became like clockwork at home: “Hey, how are you? Give me a minute to get you heat sheets,” Stephanie would say.
“Hey, Gidal, how’ve you been?” Jason would ask.
Between meet preparation, both Ayanna and Mya would at least smile or give a wave, or ask if photos would be on Instagram later that night.
A couple days after both qualified for state in 2020, with Mya beating Ayanna in the breaststroke by a fraction of a second, I tried to get them to jokingly go after each other about the duel. It barely took.
Knowing how much they loved and respected each other and what they meant to one another, it makes sense they ignored my plot device. I would’ve, too.
The stories on Instagram keep coming, as do posts on Facebook and other social media. They will continue to, as they should.
So will the memories — and those can never be taken lightly, or taken.