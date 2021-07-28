Dear Editor,
Congratulations to everyone at the Herald Journal for the Hoosier State Press Association’s Blue Ribbon Award. Journalism takes a team effort, and how rewarding it must be to receive such high praise for the staff’s excellence.
I follow the Herald Journal online from my home in California. The newspaper was my first job out of college, and I learned so much as a sports editor (from 1979-82) that prepared me for a 38-year career in newspaper journalism.
There always is plenty of news to cover in Monticello and White County. Congratulations on doing such a fine job of serving your readers.
The award is certainly cause for celebration … maybe a craft beer and an Abe’s pizza?
Well done!
Mike Klocke,
Community Relations Director, University of the Pacific
Stockton, Calif.