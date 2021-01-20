Dear Editor,
As the holiday season rolls around each year, towns and communities around the country put up lights and decorations to celebrate the cold winter nights at the end of the year.
This tradition brings joy and a sense of community to bring towns together even in difficult times.
For many years, Chalmers had difficulty continuing this tradition due to old and worn-out lights and decorations, but thanks to a donation from EDP Renewables North America and installation from Carroll White REMC, we were able to revitalize this tradition and light up our town.
Last year, EDP Renewables, the operator of our local wind farms, voluntarily provided a $75,000 support package to the Town of Chalmers. With a portion of that money, we were able to purchase new holiday decorations: lights, wreaths, a new marquee, and even a Christmas tree were put up across our town by our dedicated volunteers to decorate our community and bring a bit of extra light during such a dark and difficult year.
As a result, many families and homes joined in the practice, placing lights and displays on their residences to spread the joy of the holiday season.
Without the help provided by EDP Renewables, we would have gone another year without the ability to put up these decorations. Instead, this year we brought new light to our town, new color to our streets, and energized our community to celebrate the holidays.
Faith Willoughby,
Chalmers town manager