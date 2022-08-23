Unlike big game hunting, for the most part hunting small game offers participants the opportunity to enjoy each others company in a less restrictive atmosphere and to converse, laugh and just generally cut up and have a good time. Dove hunting is no different, and is now almost here, with the season opening on Sept. 1.

Dove season is always long awaited for me and my family and friends. We look forward to it each year and begin talking about months in advance, heck all year really. And each time we do, laughter usually ensues as stories of hunts past flow from our lips and rekindle the fond and funny memories, like the year one of my buddies tried making a one-handed shot by swinging around at a passing bird while he was sitting in a lawn chair.

