Dear Editor,
The White County Salvation Army would like to thank our wonderful community for their outstanding support during our recently completed Bell Ringing campaign.
A special thanks to R&M Food Markets, Rural King, Kroger and Walmart for allowing us the opportunity to ring at their businesses. We would also like to thank the many bell ringing volunteers who gave their time to make our campaign a huge success.
A special thanks to the Herald Journal, WMRS radio and other area media for their support of our Bell Ringing campaign.
Finally, we would like to thank everyone who made a contribution or donation to our campaign. As a result, we were able to raise more than $44,400 which we will spend in our community on emergency assistance and our Angel Tree program with United Way.
Jay and Andrea Janke
White County Salvation Army
Board of Directors