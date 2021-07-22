Each year, your Community Foundation of White County is honored to welcome friends of the foundation to our Annual Report to the Community event — a time when we celebrate the happenings of the past year and share our plans for the current year and future.
This year, we get to celebrate two years instead of just one! (Thank you — or not — COVID.)
And you’re invited!
This year’s event is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Andrea Roller Photography Studio, 121 N. Main St., Monticello. The Rexall Drug Store for many years, and most recently, an antique shop, Andrea has restored some of the building’s original charm (brick walls and tin ceilings, for example) and created a wonderfully unique spot in downtown Monticello. We’re grateful for her hospitality and look forward to sharing this “new” space with you.
Despite many interruptions caused by the pandemic, the work of your community foundation continued. Grants and scholarships were awarded, conversations were held with donors, and charitable legacies fulfilled. Like the rest of the world, we became quite accustomed to Zoom meetings – even conferences held via Zoom – which opened some new worlds of communication, but we’ll still choose face-to-face any day! That’s one reason we’re excited about this year’s report event: We get to see people we haven’t seen for a while!
We are especially excited to welcome and introduce Frank and Kimberlee Spillers of Rural CommUnity Solutions, who will be facilitating a series of Community Conversations in White County the week of Sept. 20. They live in Iowa but will be working in Indiana that week and have agreed to join us. Timing is everything, right?
We hope you will join the celebration and learn more about your Community Foundation. Remember, we are your community foundation. Nothing happens without passionate White County folks like you sharing their hopes and legacies to benefit this place we call Home.
We do request your RSVP for this event. Call 574-583-6911 or email lucy@cfwhitecounty.org to join us on Aug. 4.