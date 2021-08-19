Every woman who believes that she, together with other women who care, can make a positive difference in the lives of women and children in our community is invited to the Community Foundation of White County’s 14th annual Women Giving Together Fund fundraising luncheon on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Brandywine Convention Center.
This year’s luncheon will celebrate and feature the fund’s grant recipients from both 2019 and 2020. The pandemic cancelled last year’s celebration luncheon, so we have lots of good news to share!
Additionally, we will pay special tribute to our friend Katie Wolf, who died last year. Katie was a founding contributor of the Women Giving Together Fund, a dedicated servant of White County and our entire state, and a tireless advocate for women and children. Katie’s legacy carries on through the many lives she touched during her outstanding life.
A total of $14,995 was awarded to 11 different organizations in 2019 and $10,951 to five different organizations in 2020. Later this fall, grants from CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund will again be awarded, with a total of $14,500 available.
Grants over the past two years have supported projects in the arts, education, health, community beautification, family support programs, and more.
Since its inception, the Women Giving Together Fund has supported over $120,000 in programs and projects that help strengthen and positively transform the lives of women and families in our White County community.
CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund has become a very meaningful “giving circle” in our White County community. Donations to benefit the WGT Fund are pooled together for maximum impact; thus, every woman’s donation to the fund becomes part of a larger whole, capable of greater things.
Half of each donation is endowed in a permanent fund which will continue to grow; earnings from the endowed portion of the fund will be available for charitable uses in the community far into the future. The other half of each donation is made available for grants the following year.
Anyone may donate to the Women Giving Together Fund. Every gift, of whatever amount meaningful to its donor, becomes part of this exciting foundation in our community.
The combined gifts determine the amount available for grants each year. Last year, 85 women donated a total of $14,750 to the fund; just think of what could happen if 250 (or 500) women pooled their passion and resources to benefit our community!
If you would like to donate to CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund, please write your check to the Community Foundation of White County, noting WGT in the memo line. If you would like to attend our luncheon on Sept. 10, please contact me or Lucy at the Community Foundation, 574-583-6911. Lunch cost is $28 and reservations must be in by Friday, Aug. 27.