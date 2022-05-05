Two weeks ago, the Madam Carroll provided a delightful setting for Leadership White County’s Class of 2021-22 graduation celebration.
Twenty-one dedicated citizens of White County spent one day each month, beginning last September, learning more about their community and themselves
These individuals came from many walks of life. Business owner. Fireman. Realtor. Nonprofit staff. And that’s just the beginning.
Each came to Leadership White County ready to learn and ready to share.
For every session, Leadership White County participants traveled to a different community within our county, learned some of that community’s history, and met some of its leaders. From people directly involved with the projects, participants learned about the wide variety of agriculture, manufacturing, and alternative energy resources offered in White County; about generational differences and the impact different personalities have on effective group dynamics; about mental health, opiod, and other challenges in our community; about our state government tax system and our local county government; and about many facets of leadership – both personal and corporate.
Participants ate food provided by local restaurants and visited places they had perhaps never been before. The relationship with each community became “up close and personal.”
Even more important than the participants’ eagerness to learn and share during Leadership White County is their commitment to the future of White County. At the graduation ceremony, each was asked to describe the most valuable things they had learned and the impact the program has had on them. Most expressed the increased knowledge of our individual communities and the invaluable growth of networking opportunities opened within and outside the group. All have taken their role as community leaders to heart.
In his keynote address, retired Indiana State Police trooper Jay Janke reminded Leadership White County’s Class of 2022 members that the leadership roles we step into, whether by choice or by circumstance, offer unique opportunities to serve – to help others see and reach their potential. True leaders seek the greater good.
Community assets are not measured only in financial capital: human capital is an invaluable community asset, and your Community Foundation of White County is proud to support Leadership White County.
If you would like more information about Leadership White County or about your Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.