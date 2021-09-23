Last spring, the Boys & Girls Club of White County received some unexpected news — and the news included an eviction notice.
Twin Lakes would be razing Woodlawn Elementary School, the club’s existing home, in order to build a new technology center — and the club was required to exit the building by Aug. 20.
For an organization that serves 160-220 students per day during the school year, one that found innovative ways to continue serving its kids during the pandemic, and one with a summer program already planned, the news was more than a bit unsettling.
Twin Lakes School Corporation has been extremely generous in its support of the organization by allowing use of school facilities, for which the club and the entire community have been quite grateful.
And yes, it always was known that the club some day would need to find its own home, but its reality was, nonetheless, a bit overwhelming.
As if that weren’t enough, Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club in Lafayette, of which White County has been an affiliate unit, announced it was severing that relationship to pursue other interests.
No home, no parent organization, and, because the national Boys & Girls Club office is not commissioning new units, no option to become an independent unit.
Seriously?
Meanwhile, there are 200 kids hanging in the wind.
A few concerned partners, including your Community Foundation and United Way, joined with the Boys & Girls Club to brainstorm, search out future homes, and help construct a plan to support our community’s children.
So what does one do when handed a bunch of lemons? Make lemonade, of course!
And I’m thrilled to report that a truly great batch of lemonade is now available.
Kudos and many thanks to Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson and the White County United Way board of directors who stepped up in true leadership fashion and created an incredible opportunity for the community.
After an untold number of dreaming sessions, conversations, discussions, negotiations, and fine-tuning adjustments, WCUW has assumed ownership of the former Lakeview Commons Assisted Living Center on Tioga Road, and the Boys & Girls Club of White County has a new home!
United Way’s future plans include welcoming other nonprofits to the beautiful facility, as well.
Truly, White County is a very special place. Out of devastating news emerged a unique opportunity to serve our community in new and different ways. The Community Foundation congratulates and thanks White County United Way and the Boys & Girls Club for sharing their outstanding passion, energy, and commitment.
We are honored to partner with you to serve this wonderful community!