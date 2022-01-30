Is this a question you seem to hear frequently? Is it one you’ve even used yourself upon occasion?
Sadly, it seems to be a mantra for many in our society.
Thankfully, there are many other people whose thoughts are centered on the bigger picture. They know that the world does not revolve around only them, that their concerns are only a minute speck in the grand scheme of things, and that "what’s in it for me" is of little importance.
Speaking about her husband, a woman I know once commented, “It’s the volunteers in this world who really get the important things done. When we think of so many creative efforts that have been accomplished in our community, it’s volunteers who have led the way.”
It was probably 20 years ago when she shared those thoughts, but they have never left me. Truly, her husband was never one to think of what he stood to gain; he only wanted to make the good even better for more people. He was the first to lend a hand, to provide the energy to get other people inspired, and to develop something special to benefit the community.
Such it is with foundations around the country.
Think with me for a moment. You probably don’t know Bill Gates, and neither do I, but I am awestruck and humbled by the amount of money he and his wife donate to communities and programs through their foundation.
Admittedly, their resources are beyond my wildest imagination, but the important part of this equation is that they think way beyond themselves. They choose to create opportunities for others, and in that regard, they are no different than any of us can be.
Community foundations provide a framework and mechanism for creating transformative opportunities in local communities. This community. Your community.
Your Community Foundation of White County isn’t quite up to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation level (yet), but annual grants from its many endowments are making a positive difference all across our county. For our donors and volunteers, “How can I help make things better?” far outweighs “What’s in it for me?”
If you have charitable interests, your Community Foundation of White County can help you explore them. Call me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org for more information.
What’s in it for you? Maybe more than you know!