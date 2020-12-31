What a strange year this has been. Everyday lives altered by a pandemic that continues to rage, an election that seemed to create deeper divisions than ever before, and Schools, businesses and organizations searching for footing in an uncertain economy.
Amid the challenges, we’ve also witnessed so much good: neighbors checking on and helping neighbors, people reaching deep into their pockets to help food pantries that are serving ever-growing numbers of families, and so much more.
This has been a year of heightened awareness, offering a real chance to examine what is important to our community and ourselves individually.
The end of every year gives us a good opportunity to look back: how life has changed, what we’ve accomplished, what we still hope to accomplish – and most importantly, the lives we have touched and the people who have touched ours.
Looking back, what changes do you see? Many, I’m certain. Life is not static; it is constantly changing.
Looking forward, what will next year bring? More changes, for certain … some expected, some probably quite unexpected – as we’ve all experienced in 2020.
The most important parts of those reflections are the foundations they build for your tomorrow.
At your Community Foundation of White County, we challenge you to consider, “What’s YOUR legacy?” Who and what are important to you, and is there an opportunity to translate those values into a legacy that will last long past your lifetime?
Community foundations exist to connect donors with their charitable passions, to connect values with opportunities to make a difference, to connect common, everyday people to their communities, and create legacies from simple “what if?” dreams.
Just as you think about your personal life, your community foundation thinks about its life – its continually evolving legacy – in our White County community. You see, we have “what if?” dreams, too.
As we look over the past year, we’re particularly grateful to so many people who choose to help strengthen and transform our White County community through donations to CFWC. Because of you, we’ve been able to award grants to help grow or sustain important programs throughout White County this year, including some major COVID-directed initiatives.
Whether benefiting a particular fund or our community grants fund, every gift helps create a stronger community.
So as 2020 ends and 2021 begins, ask yourself, “What’s MY legacy?” or what might I like it to be? Then call your Community Foundation of White County to see if we can help you translate that dream into a reality – into a legacy – that will touch lives for years to come.
For more information, check out our Facebook page or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org. Then call me at 574-583-6911 to discuss your legacy!